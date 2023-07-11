NSCDC arrests three suspects for vandalism, others in Jigawa

828 828

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said it has arrested three persons for alleged vandalism, theft and criminal conspiracy in Jigawa.

This is contained in a statement by the spokesman of the Corps, Adamu Shehu, on Tuesday in Dutse.

He said operatives of the Corps arrested one, Timothy Marcus, 21, for theft of electrical armoured cable at Shagari area of Dutse metropolis.

Shehu disclosed that some residents of the area clobbed the suspect, adding that personnel of the Corps rescued and referred the suspect to hospital for medical treatment.

“After receiving the required treatment, the suspect said that he was invited by his friends Mr Jamilu Samari and one other now at large, to partake in the stripping and packaging of the transformer armoured cable.

“He admitted purchasing the sacks in which the stripped cables were concealed and transported to a safe place but denied involvement in the vandalisation.

“The vandalised five metre electricity transformer armoured cable weighed 28kg with a monetary value of N380,000,” he said.

He said the Corps on July 4, also arrested Hamza Ibrahim, 18, and Nazifi Abdulhamid, 19, for alleged vandalism, theft and criminal conspiracy.

“The suspects allegedly conspired, vandalised, stole and sold some street lights armoured cables along Jahun-Gujungu road, that lights up the street between Jahun town and School of Health Technology.

“The arrest was prompted following discovery of the abandoned stripped street light cable early in the morning.

“Upon their arrests, they claimed to have sold the cables at N18,000 and N25,000, respectively,” he said, adding the suspects claimed to have sold the cable to one, Ibrahim Kofar Wambai, now at large.

Shehu said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

While reiterating the commitment of the Corps to protect lives and property, Shehu urged residents of the state to report suspicious movements and persons to security agencies.