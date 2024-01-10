NSCDC arrests three suspected cattle rustlers in Jigawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa, said it arrested three persons over alleged theft of two bulls in Malam Madori Local Government Area of the State.

The Ag. Spokesman of the Command, ASC Badruddeen Tijjani, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse, on Wednesday.

Tijjani said the suspects, identified as Yusuf Abdullahi, aged 19; Muhammad Yahaya, 21 and Ali Abubakar 22, all residents of Hadejia town, were arrested after stealing the bulls in Bagumawa village, same local government area.

He explained that the suspects were intercepted while trying to load the stolen animals in a Volkswagen Golf car with registration number YAB 05 YR.

Tijani added that the suspects, who confessed to the crime, mentioned one of their accomplices, now at large.

According to him, the NSCDC Commandant in the State, Danjuma Abdullahi, has ordered a discreet investigation into the case, after which the suspects will be charged to a court.

Abdullahi said three mobile phones, two machetes, and an axe, were recovered in their possession.