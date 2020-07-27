The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Oyo State Command has arrested three persons at Bolorundoro village in Orire Local Government Area for allegedly stealing two cows valued at N500,000.

Iskilu Akinsanya, the state Commandant of the NSCDC, disclosed this to newsmen on Monday while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarter in Agodi, Ibadan.

Akinsanya said the NSCDC Agro Ranger team arrested three suspected Fulani cattle rustlers at Kara Market in Ogbomosho for the theft of two cows belonging to one Mohammed Bello, valued at N500,000.

The commandant said the suspects, who are between 20 and 25 years, are from Niger and Kwara States.

He said one of the suspects, resident at Bolorundoro village, invited the other two suspects from Kwara State for the theft before they were arrested around 2pm last Wednesday by NSCDC Agro Ranger team stationed in Ogbomosho.

Akinsanya said the suspects confessed to have committed the crime and would be arraigned in court after the conclusion of investigation.

The commandant warned those in the habit of cattle rustling and other criminal activities to leave the state, saying anybody caught would face the full wrath of the law.

He called on the people of the state to support NSCDC by providing vital information that would help to curb crime in the state.