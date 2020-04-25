The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Jigawa State says it has arrested a 24-year-old allegedly vandalising and stealing electricity installations in the state.

The NSCDC Spokesman in the state, Adamu Shehu, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse on Saturday.

Shehu said the suspected vandal was arrested with a 16-meter long armoured cable which supplied power to streetlights in Birniwa Local Government Area of the state.

He said the suspect, a resident of Tsangaya quarters in Birniwa LGA, was arrested on April 22 at about 10:40am.

The spokesman said the suspect was arrested while boarding a taxi to convey the stolen cable to Hadejia town, where it would be sold.

Shehu said: “The market value of the cable according to the streetlight operator is put at about N140,000.

“The suspect, who confessed to committing the offence, went further to reveal that this was not his first time of committing such a crime.

“The suspect is cooperating with the investigation officers to expose other culprits and when investigation is concluded, he will be charged to court.”

Shehu quoted the the NSCDC Commandant in the state, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, as strongly warning against vandalisation of government installations in the state.

He said: “The commandant said such installations and other social amenities were provided for the benefit of the general public and not for personal or individual gain.

“He has given assurance that the corps will not relent in its fight against vandalism in the state, warning that anyone caught will be prosecuted.

“The NSCDC boss has also called on the general public to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements to the nearest security formation in their respective localities.”