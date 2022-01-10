NSCDC arrests sales boy over alleged threat to kidnap employer in Ekiti

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ekiti Command, has arrested a 21-year-old sales boy for allegedly plotting to kidnap his employer for N1.5 million ransom.

NSCDC Commandant in the state, John Fayemi, stated this on Monday while parading the suspect at the command’s headquarters in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the suspect was arrested by operatives of anti-terrorism units of the corps on Jan. 8, after discreet investigation.

Fayemi said that the suspect wrote his boss in December 2021, threatening him to pay a sum of N1.5 million or get kidnapped.

“We have a case involving a 21-year- old sales boy who was arrested by men of counter terrorism squad for threatening to kidnap his employer, Hamzat Adebisi.

“Upon discreet investigation, the suspect was arrested on Jan. 8. He has been a sales boy of the victim.

“The suspect cooked up a letter, using a strange name and account number as well as demanding the sum of N1.5 million or his employer would be kidnapped.

“Owing to quick response of my men, he was botched after discreet operation. He used a fictitious name, account number and telephone number with the aim of defrauding his employer.

“The suspect’s mobile was tracked, which led to his arrest,” he said.

The commandant also said that a 21-year-old man was nabbed for allegedly stealing the sum of N500,000 under the guise of helping his victim to purchase a vehicle.

“After thorough investigation, we gathered that he used the money to buy phones for himself and various gifts for his girlfriend, while also embarking on spending spree during the yuletide.

“He lied to his friend that it was his father who sent him a sum of N100,000 for Christmas and New Year celebrations,” Fayemi added.

Similarly, another suspect was paraded for allegedly stealing fabricated metals.

Fayemi said that the suspect was nabbed for his involvement in various nefarious activities in the area, where the incident happened.

He assured that all the suspects would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations on their matters.

The commandant, who expressed the regret for the upsurge in kidnapping cases and internet frauds on tertiary institutions’ campuses across the country, attributed the situation to the get-rich-quick syndrome among youths.

“We are working with the police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agents to unearth those perpetrating these crimes.

“We are also working with religious, traditional and community leaders to carry out enlightenment campaigns among youths in order to rid them of criminal tendencies.

“We know that we have to be proactive. And that’s why we are gathering intelligence to foil the activities of these criminals who are kidnapping and defrauding people via internet,” he added.