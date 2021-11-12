NSCDC arrests robber terrorising residents of Ilorin estate

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on Thursday arrested one AbdulWasiu Sulaiman, 21, of Oke Fomo, Phase 3 Estate, Ilorin, for terrorising the residents.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, Babawale Afolabi, on Thursday in Ilorin.

Afolabi said the suspect was arrested by the vigilante members of the community while trying to run away with a generator set he stole from one of the houses in the estate.

He said the generator, valued at N150,000, belongs to one Moshood Otubu of Oke Foma Phase 2.

The Spokesman said Abdulwasiu jumped over the fence of Otubu’s premises to steal the generator.

He said the suspect confessed to be a member of a gang which specialises in breaking into people’s houses to steal their valuable items, including building materials, electronic items.

Afolabi said there had been increase in reports of burglary and housebreaking incidents in recent time, adding that efforts to arrest the situation had been fruitful.

“There have been reports of housebreaking and burglaries in and around llorin metropolis in recent time and our officers and men have been working closely with various vigilante groups,” he said.

Afolabi said that efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of the suspect gang.