NSCDC arrests one suspect for attacking farmer in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested one suspect, Bugi Juli, said to be a herder, for attacking a farmer, Abubakar Sulade, 16, with a machete.

This is contained in a press release, signed by the Command Spokesman, Babawale Afolabi, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday, in Ilorin.

The spokesman said that the misunderstanding between herders and farmers in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara has continued, as there was another face-off between them, which resulted in a machete attack.

Afolabi said that the matter was reported at the NSCDC Divisional office, Kaiama, and a manhunt was launched for the assailant and his accomplice. They were later arrested.

“There had been a long-term misunderstanding between two families, over a grazing land, which took a bloody turn recently.

“One family attacked another with a machete which resulted in a grievous bodily harm on one Abubakar Sulade, 16, who got a deep cut on his hand.

The spokesman said that the victim was reportedly attacked by Juli, a herder.

Afolabi said that the victim had been treated at a government hospital, while further investigations continued.

He said that the NSCDC had increased its surveillance and patrol in the neighborhood to ensure peace and stability in the area.

The spokesman said that there are plans to invite the warring families to a peace meeting.