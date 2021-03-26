The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kwara State Command has arrested a widower, Samuel Darisa, 65, for allegedly defiling a 10-year old minor at Agbadam area of llorin.

The commandant of the command, Makinde Ayinla, confirmed the arrest while addressing newsmen at the NSCDC headquarters in Ilorin on Friday.

Ayinla stated that the suspect was picked up after a tip-off by a concerned neighbour that caught them in the act.

The commandant added that the suspect confessed to have committed the crime.

He, however, said the minor consented to the affair and that it was not only once he had canal knowledge of the victim.

Ayinla said the suspect would be taken to court after investigations.