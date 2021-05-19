The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in Bayelsa State says it has arrested four suspects and impounded a truck laden with suspected adulterated petroleum products.

Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, Commandant of the NSCDC, who announced the development in a statement issued in Yenagoa on Tuesday, attributed the feat to the reinforcement of the command’s intelligence unit.

Abiakam-Omanu said preliminary investigations revealed that the operators of the petrol-laden truck had neither license nor documentation from any authorised petroleum products depot.

She said the suspects would be prosecuted as soon as investigations were concluded.

She said: “The four suspects were arrested on May 9, at about 1700hrs.

“The arrest was based on a tip-off and a 45,000litres capacity Oil Tanker with registration number AHD671XR, about to discharge the product in a filling station on Ammasoma road in Yenagoa LGA.

“At the point of arrest and during the interim investigation, no waybill, license or other authority papers were presented to show for the genuineness of the product and as well as the authority to deal in petroleum product.”

Abiaka-Omanu reiterated the command’s determination to deal with anyone involved in act of operating illegal refineries, dealing in petroleum products without due license, vandalism, oil theft and other related offences, will be made to face the law.

She urged members of the general public to continue to volunteer useful information to help nip the crimes in the bud.