NSCDC arrests four suspected robbers in Jigawa

The Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has arrested four suspected armed robbers in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), CSC Adamu Shehu, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse on Monday.

Shehu said that the suspects aged between 22 and 30 were arrested after they conspired and burgled the residence of one of the NSCDC personnel in Dutse Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“The suspects aged between 22 and 30 and residents of Takur Adua, Unguwar Gabas and Unguwar Barebari in Dutse LGA were arrested on Oct. 14.

“They conspired and forcefully gained entry into the house of one Umar Yunusa, a staff of the NSCDC on Sept. 24 around 2 a.m., when he was asleep. Upon hearing their movements, he woke up and engaged them in a fight.

“But when he realised that they were in possession of dangerous weapons, he shouted for help which scared and made them run away.

“Luckily, they left an exhibit, a head warmer which was used in apprehending one of them and subsequently the rest of the ring members,” he said.

The PRO said that on the same date, the suspects burgled the residence of one Abdulfatahi Sulaiman of the same address at about 1:30 a.m., and robbed him of N15, 000 cash and a mobile phone valued at N55, 000.

“When interrogated, the suspects mentioned the name of one other person that they connived with and trespassed into the residences of one Ejike Nicholas and one Fahad Hassan on Aug. 17 and Sept. 8 in the same area and stole a laptop computer and a Plasma television set.

“They also confessed to have terrorised Takur Addu’a and its environs using cutlasses and knives to steal from the residents,” Shehu added.

He said that investigation was still ongoing in the case after which the suspects would be charged to court.