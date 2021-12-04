NSCDC arrests four persons attempting to break into school in Katsina

The Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps says it has arrested four persons allegedly attempting to break into a secondary school at Dumukur, Maiadua Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesperson of the command, DSC Muhammad Abdara, stated this while parading the suspects in Katsina on Friday.

According to him, all the suspects, whose ages are between 18 and 20, are from Daura town.

“The suspected thugs attempted to break into Adamu Danbaffale Model Secondary School, Dumukur Maiadua LGA, Katsina State,” Abdara said.

The NSCDC spokesman added that the arrest, which occurred on December 2, was undertaken by the corps’ operatives stationed at the school to provide security cover against attack by criminals.

He said: “The Officers, gallantly subdued the assailants who initially attempted to criminally trespass into the premises of the school (albeit unsuccessfully), while brandishing dangerous weapons.

“They also attacked one of our operatives with a machete in an effort to disarm him and subsequently to break into the school.

“The culprits have been transferred to the command’s headquarters for further investigation and prosecution.”

He assured the people of the state of NSCDC’s readiness to protect all schools across the 34 council areas of the state from attacks by criminal elements.

Abdara, however, said the general public had important roles to play in assisting security agencies with credible information that could assist them in conducting their task of protecting their lives and property.

“The commandant is warning the criminals to stay off our schools and other private and public property, as we will not relent in our efforts at protecting the lives and property of people of the state,” he said.

