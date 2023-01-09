NSCDC arrests five bridge vandals in FCT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested five suspects for vandalising bridges in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This is contained in a statement signed by NSCDC’s Director of Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu, Monday in Abuja.

Odumosu said items such as five-inches galvanised pipes (5 mm), angle irons and a hand saw used in carrying out crime were recovered from the suspects.

He said the perpetrators confessed during interrogation that they were artisans within the territory.

He added that the five suspects arrested were: Abdullahi Bello, Julius Madaki and Gambo Clement, all 18 years old, while Sadie Abdullahi was 24 years and Abdulaziz Aliyu, 25 years.

“A discreet investigation into the matter has commenced and will be followed by diligent prosecution of the suspects.

“The corps is on the trail of other members of the criminal gang who are currently at large and very soon they will be arrested and brought to justice,” he said.

The spokesperson further said the corps had intensified efforts in ensuring that vandals of the nation’s critical assets were arrested and prosecuted.

He added that the corps would continue to collaborate with other security agencies to ensure the FCT was safe and devoid of criminals.