NSCDC arrests father for molesting daughter in Jigawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jigawa State Command, has arrested a 67-year-old man, Garba Musa for allegedly molesting his 25-year-old daughter, Ummi Garba.

Garba was arrested alongside his 50-year-old wife, Aisha Abubakar, at Tukur quarters in Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

The development is contained in a statement by the Spokesman of the Corps, Adamu Shehu, Wednesday in Dutse.

He said the arrest followed a report of a suspected case of violence against a person filed before the Corps by a human rights activist on May 26.

“The activist reported that he received information from the suspect’ neighbours that Ummi Garba, 25, was locked in a room within the house for many years.

“The victim has been rescued even though she looked distressed, unkept and depressed.

“The room she was living in served as her toilet, and her food served on the bare floor like an animal.

“The suspect claimed that his daughter was locked up in view of her mental illness, and gallivanting around causing problems in the neighborhood,” he said.

Shehu said the suspect presented a hospital card obtained in 2013, 2014 and 2018 from the Psychiatric Hospital, Kazaure, where she had been referred for treatment.

The Spokesman said that preliminary investigations revealed that the victim’s mother, separated for about 30 years ago, has been denied access to visit her children staying with the suspects.

According to him, investigation is ongoing to ascertain the mental health status of the victim.