The Borno State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested a suspected Boko Haram logistics supplier with a car filled with fuel and other commodities.

The state NSCDC Commandant, Ibrahim Abdullahi, made the disclosure on Thursday in Maiduguri, while parading the suspect.

Abdullahi said the suspect, Bakura Ibrahim, 35, was arrested on June 6 at the Muna Garage along Gamboru Ngala Road, Maiduguri.

He said that some of the items found with him included 24 Jerry cans of 25 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, seven cartons of traditional medicine, 10 bags of fishing hooks and nets, and sex enhancement drugs.

Abdullahi said the command has recorded tremendous success in the fight against crime through collaboration with sister security agencies in the state.

“We have since moved forward from sharing intelligence to arresting culprits and handing them over to relevant departments for prosecution,” he said.

The Commandant said the Command has so far arrested three high profile Boko Haram terrorists and handed them to military authorities for necessary action in 2020.

Abdullahi attributed the recent surge in terrorists’ attacks in the state to activities of informants, logistics suppliers and sympathisers who live among residents.

He said: “In the June alone, we recorded about Boko Haram 19 attacks in the state, some of these were actually repelled.

“The Command came to the conclusion that the rise in attacks is due to logistics supplies and sleeper cells, which are very active in the society, hence we intensified our intelligence gathering, which yielded positive results.”

He said the Command also handled other criminal cases, including theft and robbery.

Abdullahi said: “On April 1, one Bashir Abdulrahman, 30, of London Coli Zannari Ward, Maiduguri was arrested along Monguno Road with 14 mattresses suspected to have been stolen from a Non Governmental Organisation, which got the materials as donation from UNHCR.

“On April 4, one Mohammed Mohammed of Ruwan Zafi, Custom area Maiduguri, was arrested with six vandalised rolls of aluminium conductor cables concealed inside a bag of beans among others.”

Abdullahi said that Command recorded about 369 cases in 2020, out of which 319 were disposed and over N100 million recovered.