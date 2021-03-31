The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested a 55-year old man, Abdulraheem Jimoh, for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl in Mayegun area of Alagbado, Ilorin.

The Command’s Public Relation Officer, Babawale Zaid, paraded the suspect before newsmen on Tuesday in Ilorin.

Zaid said the suspect lured the victim into his shop with N100 and had carnal knowledge of her, after which he threatened to kill her if she revealed to anyone what he did.

He also said cases such as this abound in the country on a daily basis, but only a few came under the scrutiny of the media and security forces.

The PRO said the suspect would be charged to court and prosecuted in order to serve as a deterrent to others who engage in such devilish acts.