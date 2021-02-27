The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kano State Command says it has arrested a 54-year-old man, Sani Lawan-Fagge, over alleged impersonation and fraud.

The Command Public Relations Officer, ASC Ibrahim Abdullahi, made the disclosure in a statement in Kano on Friday.

Abdullahi said the suspect was arrested on February 24 following series of complaints received against him for fraudulent behaviours, cheating, personation and obtaining money by pretence.

According to him, the suspect used to operate with multiple standards as a boss, a facilitator for job opportunities or land allocation from government.

He said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a serial fraudster whose targets are highly influential figures including top government functionaries and university dons.

“One of his victim is a university don(name withheld) from Bayero University Kano.”

Abdullahi said investigation into the matter was ongoing to uncover his accomplices after which they will be charged to court.