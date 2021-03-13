The Edo State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps says it has arrested no fewer than 38 suspects for various crimes in the state in the last 10 weeks.

The state’s Commandant of the corps, George Edem, who spoke on the achievement of the command, said this at a news conference on Friday in Benin.

Edem explained that the suspects were arrested for various criminal offences, ranging from illegal mining, vandalism of critical national assets, farmers/herders conflict to armed robbery, amongst others.

He also stated that the command, during the period under review, also resolved more than 50 cases between farmers and herders across the state.

The commandant further stated that the command trained 40 personnel as mediators and conflict resolution experts, to mediate and reconcile farmers and herders in the state.

He said: “The command has also deployed officers and men of the corps to designated schools in the state to curtail the spate of attacks and kidnapping of students.

“We are also working out modalities to sensitise students on their personal safety and security.

“We are saddened by the abduction of students in some part of the country by suspected bandits.

“The NSCDC will continue to play its role to ensure that there is peace in the state and the nation at large.”

Edem stressed the need for civil society groups, traditional rulers, as well as religious leaders and security institutions to assist the corps with intelligence reports regarding movement of strangers within their domains.

He stated that intelligence sharing remained key in neutralising the activities of bandits and other criminal elements, within the state.