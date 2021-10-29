NSCDC arrests 3 suspects for stealing spare parts in Ilorin

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested three suspects for allegedly stealing vehicle spare parts in Ilorin.

The corps listed the suspects as Dauda Wasiu, 17; Qowiyu Kareem, 18; and Daud Bello, 18.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Kwata Command spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi, on Friday.

The NSCDC spokesman confirmed that three of the gang members had been arrested and detained, while manhunt had commenced for the other two.

Afolabi said that the officers of NSCDC were on the trail of two suspected thieves, who specialised in stealing engines and other vehicle parts, belonging to some mechanics at their shop.

He said that Dada Durojaye and Jamiu Fawaz were among the five-man gang who specialised in raiding mechanic shops and garages to steal vehicle engines and other parts, after closing hour, at night.

“On October 24, one Yusuf Muritala lodged a complaint about missing vehicle engine and other parts, stating where the missing items were kept and mentioned names of his suspects,” Afolabi said.

The spokesman said that the three suspects were later rounded up at their hideouts at Offa Garage, while the remaining two were still at large, but on wanted list.

He said that one of the suspects, Dauda Wasiu, confessed to had committed the crime, adding that he was only given N2,000 after the operation.