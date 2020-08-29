The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Oyo State has arrested a 27-year-old farmer for allegedly killing one Shuaib Adamu, a herdsman.

The arrest of the suspect was made public in a statement in Ibadan on Saturday by the Corps’ Public Relations Officer, Oluwole Olusegun.

The herdsman was said to have allowed his cattle to graze on the suspect’s farm at Elega Village, Ikoyi in Ogbomoso area of Oyo State.

The statement quoted the NSCDC Commandant in Oyo State, Iskilu Akinsanya, as saying the suspect, a native of Ogbomoso, was arrested on Friday by the Agro Rangers Squad of the corps.

The statement said items recovered from the suspect at the time of his arrest included tools such as scissors, hammer, saw and nail remover as well as mosquito net, three ATM cards and two apprentice identification cards.

The suspect, it said, was later handed over to the Oyo State Police Command for further investigation and prosecution.