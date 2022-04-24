NSCDC arrests 24-year-old man over alleged fake bank alert in Ondo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ondo State Command says it has arrested a 24-year-old man, Olawale Mayowa, for allegedly purchasing goods with fake bank alert.

Daniel Aidamenbor, the command’s Public Relations Officer, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Akure.

Aidamenbor said the suspect was tracked and arrested in Osogbo, Osun State on April 14, 2022 by the Counter Terrorism Unit of the command.

He said: “The Ondo Command in its dogged commitment to rid the state of all forms of criminality has arrested a 24-year-old Olawale Mayowa for generating a fake alert of the sum of N310,000.

“Mayowa made the fake alert in two tranches of N300,000 and N10,000 for a laptop he ordered from an Akure based computer trader.”

Aidamenbor said the suspect would be charged to court for obtaining goods under false pretences after the conclusion of investigation.

He advised the general public to be conscious of who they transact business with and should always verify all monetary transactions.