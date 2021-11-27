NSCDC arrest suspects for alleged theft, vandalising transformer in Katsina 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Katsina State Command says it has arrested two suspects for alleged theft and vandalism of an electricity transformer.

Muhammad Tukur-Abdara, the command’s spokesman disclosed this to newsmen while parading the two suspects in Katsina.

He said the first suspect, Mustapha Lawal, 35, was arrested for breaking into the cashier’s office of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) in Katsina.

“The first suspect was arrested by our operatives guarding the KEDCO business office for breaking into the cashier’s office where he is serving as a security guard.

“During investigation, the suspect confessed to have stolen N300,000 from the same office two weeks earlier.

“According to the suspect, he used N240,000 of the money he stole to buy a used “Boxer’’ motorcycle.

“Similarly, our men on patrol at Kafur Local Government Area of the state arrested a suspected transformer vandal identified as Muntari Ali, 20,’’ he said.

According to Tukur-Abdara, the suspect was arrested inside the fence around the transformer located at Barakai Village while trying to vandalise the facility.

“Before he was arrested, he had already drained the transformer oil worth hundreds of thousands of Naira.

“Both suspects confessed to have committed the crimes and would be prosecuted as soon as investigations are concluded,’’ he added.

Tukur-Abdara appealed to the general public to assist the NSCDC and other security agencies with accurate and prompt information about any suspicious person or activities.

He assured that NSCDC operatives would not relent in their efforts to fight criminality in the state, saying that anyone found guilty would be dealt with decisively.