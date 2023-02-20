NSCDC arrest four suspected vandals in Jigawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa has arrested four suspected vandals in Babura Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The corps’ Public Relations Officer (PRO), CSC Adamu Shehu, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse Monday.

Shehu said the suspects, aged between 18 and 20, and residents of Tsoho Kafi Area of Kazaure LGA, were arrested for alleged conspiracy, vandalisms and theft.

He explained that the suspects were arrested in possession of 70 metres of 16mm 4 core armoured cable, which was vandalised and stolen on Titin Tanda Street, Akula Quartets in Babura LGA on February16.

The PRO added that the stolen cable was the property of Jigawa State Ministry of Works and Transport.

“On February 16 at about 6.00am our officers in Babura received a distress call by a good samaritan living in the area who sighted the suspects at about 2.30a.m. while committing the crime.

“They were later apprehended and arrested by security personnel in collaboration with the residents of the area while hiding in the surrounding bushes,” he said.

Shehu said that the cable was estimated to be worth N630,000 with each metre costing N9,000.

He further said that investigation into the case was ongoing to ascertain whether the suspects were culpable for the recent vandalism and theft of armoured cables at various water plants as well as streetlights in Kazaure, Maigatari and Sule Tankarkar Local Government Areas of the state.

The PRO said the offences contravened and punishable under Section 1(9) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, and Sections 96, 97, 286 and 287 of the Penal Code Law.

He said the suspects would be charged to court upon the completion of investigation.

Shehu quotes the NSCDC Commandant in the state, Musa Alhaji, as appealing to residents to be vigilant and report acts of vandalism and any form of crime and criminality to the nearest security formation in their communities. NAN