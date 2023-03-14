NSCDC apprehends mother, son for inflicting injuries on 12-year-old

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has apprehended a mother and her son for beating and inflicting injuries on a 12-year-old child in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

The suspects, Adamo Yunusa, mother and her son, Saheed, allegedly beat up Shukrah Suleiman and caused deep bruises all over her body over missing N2,000.

This is contained in a statement signed by Ayeni Olasunkanmi, Public Relations Officer, NSCDC Kwara Command, Tuesday in Ilorin.

According to Olasunkanmi, the Gender Unit of the Command arrested the two suspects following a report.

“The report was brought to the Command Headquarters by a concerned citizen who got information of the severe injuries inflicted on the girl by her Aunt and her son.

“The two suspects were arrested at their residence in Ile Oniponmo, Ayelabowo in Oko-olowo Area, Ilorin.

“The suspects claimed that the victim was beaten because she stole the sum of N2,000,“ the command spokesman added.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Muhammed Ibrahim, assured that the suspects would be taken to court after full investigation.

He urged people of the State to be more vigilant and report any criminal act or security threat in their communities.

Ibrahim assured of the Command’s readiness to respond promptly to issues of domes. NAN