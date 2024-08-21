NSCDC apprehends 32-year-old job scammer in Kano

Men of the Kano State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have apprehended an alleged job scammer who specialised in defrauding people by promising them fictitious employment in Kano State government ministries.

It was learnt that the suspect lured his victims by pretending to be a key government official who could secure them employment in government ministries, departments, and agencies.

Confirming the development in a statement on Wednesday, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Abdullahi, on behalf of the State Commandant, said the 32-year-old suspect, Mu’azu Mohammed Ibrahim, was arrested after weeks of intense tracking of his whereabouts.

“The suspect, Mu’azu Mohammed Ibrahim, 32 years old, a resident of Sagagi Quarters, Kano Municipal LGA, was arrested after weeks of intense tracking of his whereabouts, following complaints lodged by individuals, mostly women, who had been duped by the suspect of more than N1.2 million,” Abdullahi said.

Abdullahi added that the investigation has been concluded, and the suspect will be charged in court by the corps’ legal unit.

