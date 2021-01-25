The Lagos Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps has apprehended a 10-man gang suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) illegal refiners.

The state NSCDC Commandant, Paul Ayeni, while parading the suspects on Monday in Lagos, said it was very sad that some citizens chose to remain defiant to morals.

According to him, the collaboration between NSCDC and Nigerian Navy Ship enhanced arrest of the suspects on Jan. 23.

He said the names of the suspects are; Okriko Ebi, 45; Monday Otuagomah, 44; Olumide Ikuyiminy, 53; Binabi Males, 40; and Pius Ayeni, 45.

“Others are Moses Ajimisan, 33; Maurice Blessing, 30; Barry Omoseye, 49; Idowu Ekundayo, 37; and Wisdom Blessing, 30,’’ he said.

The commandant said three of the suspects hail from Awoye Community, Ilaje Local Government Area, Ondo State while the remaining seven hail from Isoko North Region of Delta.

The NSCDC boss said the suspects were intercepted in a wooden boat in Badagary area of Lagos State.

“The boat which had 10 crewmen was intercepted at 2 a.m on that day. The suspects could not present any official licence to me,” he said.

Ayeni said the exhibits recovered from the boat included; 20 GeePee tanks of 1,500 litres each and 16 drums suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

He berated illegal refiners for the hardships they caused the Federal Government and Nigerians.

The NSCDC boss reiterated that the corps would continue to live up to its mandate of protecting critical infrastructure in the country.

He said the suspects would be charged to court when all investigations are concluded.

One of the suspects Ikuyiminu, claimed that they were not illegal refiners.