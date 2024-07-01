NSCDC announces security training plans for 10,000 school principals

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has announced plans to train 10,000 school principals across the country on personal security and school protection measures.

The initiative was unveiled by the corps’ Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi, as contained in a statement signed by the NSCDC spokesperson, Babawale Afolabi, on Monday.

Speaking at the annual conference of the All Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, ANCOPSS, Audi emphasised the importance of strengthening the security framework of schools and their host communities amidst rising security challenges.

The CG represented by the Commander, National Safe School Response Coordination Centre, Hammed Abodunrin, said the initiative aims to empower school leaders with the necessary skills and confidence to respond to security threats effectively.

He assured that the NSCDC has put comprehensive plans in place to ensure the programme’s success, stressing the need for a collective effort to safeguard schools.

The training, offered at no cost, will cover personal security, hostile environment awareness training, child protection skills, information management, emergency response, and first aid, according to Abodunrin.

“ANCOPSS only needs to make their members available and provide venues such as their secretariats or school auditoriums.

“Since it is practically impossible to bring 10,000 participants together at a time; any state that is ready should invite the centre and give dates for the training,” he said.

According to Abodunrin, the training would follow a ‘Train the Trainers’ approach, allowing principals to return to their schools and train other teachers.