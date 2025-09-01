NSC denies rancour among its leadership, reaffirms unity, collective vision

The leadership of the National Sports Commission (NSC) has denied reports suggesting internal rancor within its ranks.

The Director-General of the NSC, Bukola Olopade, said this on Sunday during a news conference at the ongoing National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State.

A statement by Kehinde Ajayi, the Director of Information and Public Relations of the NSC, quoted Olopade as dismissing circulating rumours of discord, describing them as baseless and misleading,

He said: “We remain united and focused on our mandate to reposition Nigerian sports.

“There is no quarrel, no rancour, no division in the leadership of the National Sports Commission.

“We are one team, working collaboratively with a shared vision to advance Nigerian sports.

“Any insinuations to the contrary are unfounded and should be disregarded.”

The NSC DG emphasised that the leadership would continue to operate with mutual respect and a collective approach to governance.

Olopade highlighted the importance of internal cohesion in driving policies and delivering on the commission’s strategic objectives, while assuring that all principal officers and stakeholders were working on the same page.

In a show of continued progress, the commission also announced its formal recognition of the Association of Former Female Athletes of Nigeria (AFFAN) as a stakeholder in the governance structure of the National Sports Federations.

This, Olopade said, reinforced NSC’s commitment to inclusive sports development and gender representation.

Additionally, he disclosed that the host state for the 10th edition of the National Youth Games would be revealed at the event’s closing ceremony, underscoring the Commission’s forward planning and unity of purpose.

Isaiah Benjamin, the President of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), was quoted as expressing the association’s unwavering support for the commission.

Benjamin encouraged media practitioners to uphold professionalism and avoid spreading divisive or inaccurate narratives.

