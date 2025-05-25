NSC considering inviting foreign-based athletes to subsequent sports festivals

The National Sports Commission says it is considering foreign-based athletes to participate in subsequent National Sports Festivals.

The commission’s chairman, Shehu Dikko, stated this on Sunday in Abeokuta while addressing newsmen covering the ongoing 22nd biennial sports fiesta.

Dikko said that the goal of the festival was not just about winning but about providing the right platform to showcase our national talents.

“Looking ahead, we’re considering inviting our best athletes—including those in the diaspora—for the next festival.

“Because ultimately, it’s not just about winning; it’s about providing the right platform to showcase our national talents.

“When we look at the numbers from this festival, we’ll also compare them to African and world records. This will help us set benchmarks.

“For example, during the University Games trials at the University of Lagos, the final report included three columns the winner’s results, the African record, and the world record.

“That gives us perspective. With this, we can track athletes’ progress and set realistic goals for future support,” he said.

The chairman said that it doesn’t matter where athletes came from, stating that what matters was that they were participating.

He stated that once the athletes were given proper training, support, and publicity, they could excel shine.

Dikko further said that the state of origin of the athletes does not matter in the NSF, saying that what matters was the process and what they bring to the table.

“Sports is beyond its economic value and is one of our greatest national assets.

“It unites us. It doesn’t matter where you’re from; once you’re involved, you’re part of the family.

“Some states may have many athletes but limited capacity to register in all sports.

“This creates healthy competition. Other states can then raise their standards and numbers to match. That’s the beauty of the system,” he stressed.

