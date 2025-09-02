NSA urged to address divisive narratives in official reports

With concerns over the recent multiple dissemination of conflicting information on happenings across the country, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has been urged to establish an organised body for gathering and releasing verified data of occurrences.

The call was made at a two-day Media Capacity Building Roundtable, Dialogue, and official flag-off of the Media in PCVE Network (MAVE), also known as Media Against Violent Extremism.

The event, in Abuja, which runs from September 1-2, 2025, brought together journalists, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and key stakeholders to strengthen the role of media in Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE).

The forum, hosted by PAVE, also aims to build the capacity of media professionals to report responsibly on sensitive issues, promote peace-driven narratives, and foster collaboration among media, government and CSOs.

The forum advocated for coordinated and harmonised data to be used by all security agencies and relevant stakeholders to avoid divisive narratives.

In addition, the forum also made a call to the Federal Government for the decentralisation of the policing system and devolution of policing powers in Nigeria.

It stressed that the country is long overdue for state police, recalling that at independence, Nigeria did not have a unitary policing system.

In his intervention, the Chair of the National Steering Committee of the PAVE Network – PCVE-KIRH, Jaye Gaskia, accused the military of transforming the nation’s police into a centralised system.

Gaskia emphasised that prior to this, all regions had their own police units and the provinces also maintained independent forces.

Highlighting that internal security is fundamentally about the community, he noted that policing is most effective when it is community-based.

He stressed that wherever policing has been successful globally, it has been decentralised and devolved.

According to him: “The origin of policing itself is rooted in communities.

“What we call the police today evolved from night watchmen in the UK.

“The first policing units were community night watchmen.

“Therefore, in a country as large and diverse as Nigeria with its vast ethnic diversity and large population — we are tempting fate by insisting on a centrally controlled system.

“The belief that we can police this nation from one central location is precisely why we continue to get it wrong.

“The UK, for instance, is a unitary state — not a federation like Nigeria — yet it still maintains numerous police departments.

“The Metropolitan Police is distinct from the police departments in London or Manchester.

“In the United States, there are 18,101 police departments, ranging from the smallest sheriff’s office in a community of 500 people to the New York Police Department, which is the largest in the country.

“In addition to the New York City Police, there is also the New York State Police.”

Acknowledging legitimate concerns about the potential misuse of state police by state governors, Gaskia argued that safeguards can and must be implemented.

He explained: “We also need to recognise our own roles as citizens and civil society groups in holding leaders accountable.

“To decentralise policing in Nigeria, we need a National Police Act. First, we require a Federal Police Act to establish the federal police.

“Then, we need a National Policing Act to define minimum conditions and standards for all police forces.

“Based on these laws, state governments can then enact their own legislation to establish state police forces — provided they meet certain national principles and standards.

“If, by any chance, a state police force oversteps its bounds, it can be federalised, with its functions taken over by federal authorities.

“These are the kinds of guarantees we must establish.

“Secondly, state police must serve all residents — they must be citizens’ police, not ethnic militias. Recruitment should be based on residency, not indigeneship.”

Speaking on the capacity-building workshop, Gaskia said: “We are here to engage with media practitioners who report on peace and security issues and are interested in the prevention and countering of violent extremism.”

He explained that the workshop is aimed at building a sustainable relationship between civil society actors and the media in addressing violent extremism in Nigeria.

According to him, the media cannot be sidelined in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism because of its strategic role as both a watchdog and an early warning system for society.

He said: “The media is not only the fourth estate of the realm, holding the government accountable, but also uniquely positioned in crisis reporting.

“Journalists are on the frontline, serving as a bridge between communities, government, and stakeholders.

“By shedding light on early warning signs, the media can compel timely responses and prevent conflicts from escalating.”

Gaskia lamented that despite more than a decade of effort, Nigeria continues to struggle with violent extremism due to weak collaboration, poor governance, and inadequate early response mechanisms.

He stressed that violent extremism should not be treated as a purely military challenge, adding that it requires a multi-dimensional, community-driven, and development-oriented approach.

He added: “Conflict is often a manifestation of bad governance.

“Preventing violent extremism is not about a soft approach; it is about development, inclusion, and human security.”

