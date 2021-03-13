The National Security Adviser, retired Major General Babagana Monguno, has disowned the report credited to him regarding alleged misappropriation of funds meant for procurement of war equipment by the immediate past Service Chiefs.

Monguno, in a statement on Friday, said his interview with BBC Hausa was quoted out of contest.

He said he did not categorically say that funds meant for arms procurement were missing under the former Service Chiefs as reported or transcribed by some media outlets from the BBC interview.

The statement from his Office on Friday said: “During the interview, the NSA only reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to deal decisively with insecurity and stated President Muhammadu Buhari’s continued commitment to providing all necessary support to the Armed Forces, including the provision of arms and equipment.

“In the interview the NSA clearly informed the BBC reporter that Mr President has provided enormous resources for arms procurement, but the orders were either inadequate or yet to be delivered and that did not imply that the funds were misappropriated under the former Service Chiefs.

“The NSA also informed the reporter that, Mr President is following up on the procurement process as is usual with contracts relating to military equipment.

“In most cases the process involves manufacturing, due diligence and tedious negotiations that may change delivery dates.

“As the NSA conveyed during the Aso Villa media briefing, questions relating to defence procurement should be channeled to the Ministry of Defence.

“All security and Intelligence agencies are working together to bring an end to insecurity with the full support of Mr. President and stakeholders, including the media and civil society as part of a whole-of-government and a whole-of-society approach to address our security challenges.”