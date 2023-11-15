NSA invites striking labour leaders for talks

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has summoned a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress over the ongoing nationwide strike.

Though it is not clear whether the labour leaders will attend the meeting, the National President of the TUC, Festus Osifo during an interview with Arise Television on Tuesday noted that the labour leaders remain open to “reasonable and sincere” dialogue.

“A meeting has been summoned by the office of the NSA and it is slated for this afternoon,” a source familiar with the matter said.

Ribadu had on Wednesday morning said some suspects had been arrested in connection with the attack on the President of NLC, Joe Ajaero.

The NSA, who expressed concern over the ongoing industrial action said investigation had since commenced on the matter.