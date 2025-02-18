NSA hands over 59 kidnapped victims to Kaduna

The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, on Tuesday, handed over 59 kidnapped victims rescued by the security agencies to the Kaduna State Government

The rescued victims comprising 28 male adults, 24 male adults and six children, were rescued from various locations in Kaduna State.

In his remarks, Ribadu said the rescue was achieved in joint operations of all the security forces under the directives of President Bola Tinubu to work extra to ensure that peace, security and normalcy were restored in the country.

“Yet again today, we have just received those who were rescued from captivity as a result of kidnapping by bandits.

“They are going back to their homes, we have seen them. It has been the case.

“Thousands and thousands of people have got grace and the work of President Bola Tinubu have been able to bring peace, security and restore their freedom and they are going back.

“We believe it is a journey. Already a lot is taking place and we are restoring order, we are bringing justice, we are bringing back peace to our country.

“About 59 or so people today. Last week, another number like that, and thousands and thousands and it is ongoing across the country.

“It is also a joint operation of all the security forces under the directives of Mr. President,” he said.

Ribadu commended the security forces led by the 1 Division Nigerian Army to ensure successful rescue of the victims.

He also commended the efforts of Kaduna government for cooperating with the Federal Government and the security forces to rid the state of insecurity.

“I would like to thank all those who are in charge or in the forefront of fighting to keep us safe in our country.

“The armed forces, the intelligence community, the civil police, all of us are working as one and we are seeing the result.

“We thank God for this opportunity given to us. We will continue to work and indeed it is a matter of time, Nigeria will be peaceful and we will restore order, definitely,” he added.

The representative of the Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibuisi, assured that the military, in collaboration with all intelligence and security agencies, were fully committed to ensuring peace and security across the country.

He said they would continue to work under the coordination of the NSA to actualise the intent of the Commander-in-Chief.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kaduna State, Sani Kila, who represented the state government, thanked the NSA for ensuring that all kidnapped victims were returned to their families.

“First, I have to sincerely commend the effort of Mr President in gearing attention and ensuring that security is number one priority in the land.

“Secondly, I must also commend my Governor, Distinguished Senator Uba Sani, for following in the shoes of Mr President.

“He is doing a lot to ensure that the citizens of Kaduna State are freed and they live peacefully,” he said.

The National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka, said the victims were rescued from different locations in the state by the security forces.

He said that some had been in captivity for more than four months.

“These captives were rescued along Abuja-Kaduna Way, specifically at Rijana General Area, and through the effort of the various security agencies that is yielding fruit.

“We should commend Mr. President and commend all of them and we should continue to pray.

“Some of them have been with the captives for about four months, and in different periods in between, but the most recent period has been four months.

“Based on intelligence that we have been collecting, the NSA directed us to tie up with 1 Division Nigerian Army, who is the lead in Kaduna, to conduct operations within the area which we have identified to rescue these people.

“One Division was the lead in these operations,” he said.

