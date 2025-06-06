NRM urges INEC to obey court order, recognise Njoku as chairman

The National Rescue Movement (NRM) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognize Chief Edozie Njoku as the party’s National Chairman.

It warned that failure to do so may lead to contempt of court proceedings.

Chief Njoku, the elected National Chairman of the party, made the call in Abuja on Thursday.

Njoku was elected along with other party executives during an emergency national convention held on January 17, 2025, in Abuja.

Before the convention, NRM approached the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking an order compelling INEC to monitor the event.

The court granted the request on January 16, directing INEC to monitor and accept the outcome of the convention.

The court also granted the party leave to apply for a writ of mandamus, compelling INEC to perform its legal duties under Sections 82(1) and 83(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

On March 5, 2025, Justice Donatus Egwuatu delivered a judgment in suit FHC/ABJ/CS/45/2025, reaffirming Njoku as the party’s legitimate national chairman and ordering INEC to recognise all officials elected at the convention.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Asokoro, Njoku expressed frustration that INEC has yet to comply with multiple court orders confirming his leadership.

Njoku wondered why for over five months after the party’s Emergency Convention held in Abuja, which produced the current National Working Committee, NWC, INEC led by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had yet to recognise or relate with him in that capacity.

He said he remains hopeful that INEC will comply with the court’s orders, especially since the commission has not appealed the judgment.

“The 90-day window to appeal the judgment has passed,” Njoku said.

“If INEC continues to ignore these court rulings, it will amount to contempt. INEC was part of the suit, and they were represented throughout.

“We have written to them and sent the court orders. We expect compliance,” he said.

A letter dated June 4, 2025, from the party’s counsel, Joe Agi (SAN), addressed to INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stressed that the commission had no legal excuse to ignore the court orders.

“For reasons best known to them, INEC did not monitor the January 17 convention or accept its outcome,” the letter stated.

“More importantly, they did not challenge the court orders issued on January 16 and March 5.”

Agi warned that the party would have no choice but to initiate contempt proceedings if INEC continues to disregard the court’s directives.

“We urge INEC to obey the judgment of the court and avoid further escalation.

“If this is not done, we will ask the court to enforce compliance — including imprisonment for contempt. A stitch in time saves nine,” Agi added.

