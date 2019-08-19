The Nigerian Railway Corporation said that the Lagos corridor of the 156 kilometers Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line would be fenced to avoid casualty within the metropolis.

Jerry Oche, NRC Lagos District Manager, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the fencing would stop human and vehicular accidents along the rail line.

Oche said: “The standard gauge is going to be fenced. When there is a barrier, it will prevent people from encroaching on the rail line.

“It will be faster and people will be prevented from indiscriminate intrusion.’’ Oche said that with the barrier in place, it would be illegal for people crossing the blockade for any reason at any point in time.

He said: “It will not be business as usual. It won’t allow suicide mission and we wouldn’t want that to happen.

“That is why we are warning people now before the operation start.”

The district manager said that barricade initially built for the old narrow gauge rail line was pulled down by the people around the corridor.

When completed, the standard gauge would travel at 150 kilometers per hour.