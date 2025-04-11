NRC suspends Warri-Itakpe service after train breakdown

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced a temporary suspension of the Warri-Itakpe train service after a breakdown, noting that it would last for 72 hours.

Its Managing Director, Dr Kayode Opaifa, said this in a statement by Henrietta Eregare, of the corporation’s Public Relations Department.

According to the statement issued to newsmen in Lagos on Thursday: “We wish to inform the general public and our valued passengers that a significant disruption occurred on the Warri-Itakpe rail line on Tuesday, April 8, due to multiple technical issues involving a train engine failure.

“Management has consequently suspended train services on the route for 72 hours.

“The disruption commenced at approximately 1.38 p.m. and affected both the 8.00 a.m. departure from Warri and the 2.00 p.m. train from Itakpe. Emergency recovery protocols were immediately activated, but also suffered a setback due to engine failures.”

Opeifa noted that following the incident, the NRC swiftly arranged for the safe evacuation of all passengers, via road transport with adequate security presence.

He said: “Passengers were guided off the affected train to waiting cars, approximately 500 meters from the track.

“Some passengers chose to arrange their own transportation before the arrival of official recovery vehicles; a decision NRC understands, given the delay.”

According to him: “In view of the situation therefore, the NRC has suspended operations on the Warri-Itakpe route for 72 hours.”

Opeifa added that this pause would allow the NRC technical team to conduct a full audit, resolve all identified issues and restore safe and reliable service.

He said: “All passengers with tickets for the affected services are eligible for a full refund or revalidation for future travel, based on their preference.

“Detailed information on refund and revalidation process is available on our online ticketing platforms, via our customer service lines and at all NRC stations.

“We deeply regret the inconveniences caused by this unexpected disruption.

“The NRC takes full responsibility and is actively working to restore normal operations as quickly as possible.

“We remain committed to the safety, reliability and comfort of our passengers and we sincerely appreciate the patience, understanding and continued support of the public during this time.”

