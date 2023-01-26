NRC, Police reiterate commitment to secure Nigeria’s railways

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), and the Nigeria Police Force, have reiterated commitments to secure railway facilities and passengers across the country.

Fidet Okhiria, the Managing Director of NRC and Yetunde Longe, the Commissioner of Police (CP), in charge of Railway Command, said this on Thursday in Abuja.

Okhiria and Longe spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria.

The NRC helmsman said the corporation was currently engaging communities and vigilantes around the various stations to watch the tracks and provide intelligence.

“We have employed some technologies and working on the procurement process for more, to ensure that all stations are covered,” he said.

He said efforts were also being made to clear the bushes around most of the stations, to ensure that the surroundings were clear and safe for passengers.

The NRC boss said the corporation was also collaborating with states and local government areas, for the clearing of the bushes.

“The Tom Ikimi train station in Igueben for instance, the local government chairman has promised the clearing of bushes,’’ Okhiria said.

On her own part, Longe said the Railway Command of the Nigeria Police Force, had increased partnership with host communities and other security agencies, to ensure adequate security of railways in the country.

She said the command was also partnering the NRC security outfit to boost the security of railway operations.

Longe said the command had increased the number of armed police personnel attached to railways and stations across the country, to ensure adequate police presence.

She enjoined the public to continue to offer necessary support to the police and other security agencies, to secure the country’s railways.