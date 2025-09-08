NRC deploys alternative engine to rescue stranded Port Harcourt-Aba train

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says an alternative engine, Loco 2306, has been deployed to rescue the stranded Port Harcourt-Aba train.

The District Public Relations Officer of the NRC, Eastern District, Dr. Onyedikachi Onovo, disclosed this in a statement he issued to newsmen on Sunday in Lagos.

Onovo explained that while some passengers sought alternative means of transportation, others were conveyed back safely by the NRC.

He noted that a viral video showed passengers trekking long distances and crossing a stream after the breakdown at Imo River on September 3.

He said the train, travelling from Aba to Port Harcourt, developed an unusual fault that resisted engineers’ attempts to restore it.

He explained that an alternative engine, Loco 2306, was immediately deployed to rescue the stranded train and return it to Port Harcourt.

The locomotive is currently undergoing extensive repairs to ensure it is fit to resume service under NRC’s enhanced quality control system.

Affected passengers are advised to present proof of payment at Aba or Port Harcourt stations for possible refunds or replacement rides.

Onovo assured that the NRC management remains committed to rail revitalisation under the Renewed Hope Agenda, prioritising safer, reliable, and customer-friendly services nationwide.

He added that normal train operations on the Port Harcourt-Aba corridor will resume on September 9.

