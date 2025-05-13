NRC decries increasing rate of railway vandalism

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has expressed deep concerns over the increasing rate of attacks on its facilities by criminal elements across various regions of the country.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Kayode Opeifa, made this known in a statement issued on Monday in Lagos.

He was responding to recent vandalism incidents on the Warri–Itakpe line and another at Oghaho Section, Nkanu East LGA, Enugu State.

“At the Warri–Itakpe line, the swift response of NRC management averted another suspension of operations,” Opeifa stated.

He explained that a vigilante group in Agbarho Community, Delta State, alerted NRC officers about suspected track vandalism early Monday morning.

Railway track and safety officers were immediately deployed to verify the report and take necessary safety measures.

Upon inspection, they discovered that track components from km 250, Agbarho–Okpara Section, had been removed by vandals.

The crew quickly replaced the stolen clips and bolts, making the track safer for train movement.

“As a result, WITS 01 on May 12 was delayed by 40 minutes,” he added.

In another incident, vandals targeted Bridge No. 24 at KM284, Oghaho Section, Enugu State, in the Eastern District.

A team of railway police and engineers from Enugu visited the scene on Monday for assessment and security watch.

“On arrival, they found the bridge’s steel frames had been cut using oxygen and acetylene tools,” he said.

The vandals had fled, leaving the dismantled beams on the ground; recovery efforts are now underway.

Opeifa said the site remains largely inaccessible due to insecurity and banditry, which has caused residents to abandon nearby communities.

While praising security agencies for their efforts, he urged them to intensify action against this economic sabotage.

He expressed appreciation to the Agbarho Community Vigilante for their vigilance and cooperation.

He urged other communities to follow suit and safeguard railway infrastructure as vital national assets.

NAN

