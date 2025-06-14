NRC boss inspects Abuja-Kaduna train facilities

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Dr Kayode Opeifa, has conducted an unannounced inspection of Idu Railway Station in Abuja.

The visit aimed to assess the condition of coaches and station facilities, particularly in response to growing public concerns regarding train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Lagos, Opeifa said the inspection was prompted by complaints about the functionality of toilets on the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS).

The statement was signed by Callistus Unyimadu, Acting Deputy Director of Public Affairs at the NRC.

Opeifa said the visit followed the circulation of a report alleging that all toilets aboard AKTS trains were non-functional.

Determined to verify the claims, Opeifa boarded the train and personally inspected toilets and other facilities across several coaches.

He was accompanied by senior officials and technical staff, who provided updates on facility conditions, maintenance activities, and plans for future improvements.

Also Read

Opeifa reaffirmed the NRC’s commitment to passenger safety, cleanliness, and comfort across Nigeria’s railway network.

“We take all feedback seriously—whether from the media or passengers—and we are committed to transparency and ongoing improvement.

“Our visit today reflects our dedication to maintaining high standards of service for all passengers,” he said.

On the condition of facilities, Opeifa commended the AKTS team and cleaning contractors for their work over the last five months.

He noted that most toilets were now functional but acknowledged that further improvements were still needed.

“I encourage passengers to continue using our customer complaint channels to report any issues for quick resolution,” he said.

He also urged NRC staff to adopt more customer-friendly attitudes, enhancing the overall travel experience for passengers.

Opeifa assured the public that any identified shortcomings would be swiftly addressed, with constructive feedback welcomed to support service enhancements.

Post Views: 1