NRC announces Warri-Itakpe train services still on hold

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced that the Warri-Itakpe train service remains on hold.

The Eagle Online recalls NRC promised to restore services within 72 hours after a scheduled train service stopped working midway on April 10.

The NRC Managing Director, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, made the announcement of the further disruption to the service in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Opeifa reminded the public that the NRC temporarily suspended full services on the Warri-Itakpe Train Services (WITS) on April 10, 2025 due to technical and operational issues.

“This suspension is to ensure safety, better customer service experience, and improved operational efficiencies,” he said.

He further explained that although the technical team had resolved the major issue, more time was needed to implement necessary redundancies for sustainable operations and address other operational matters related to customer service, equipment safety, and procedures.

Opeifa apologised to affected passengers, businesses, and stakeholders for the inconvenience caused and assured them that the Warri-Itakpe train services would soon return “bigger, stronger, and better”.

