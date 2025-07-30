NRC alerts passengers on fraudulent booking platforms

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has informed passengers to desist from patronising fraudulent booking platforms.

Callistus Unyimadu, the Chief Public Relations Officer of the NRC, said this on Tuesday in a statement he issued to the media in Lagos State.

Unyimadu said: “The attention of the management of NRC has been drawn to the activities of fraudulent and unauthorised platforms soliciting train ticket payments from unsuspecting members of the public via individual bank accounts.

“The NRC wishes to categorically state that these platforms are not affiliated to the corporation and any payment made through such channels is done at the victim’s risk.

“Passengers are strongly advised to desist from engaging with these fraudulent sites and must not, under any circumstances, pay into personal or unverified accounts for train bookings.”

Unyimadu, for the avoidance of doubt, listed the authorised online booking platforms for NRC train services to include: Warri-Itakpe Train Service (WITS): https://nrc-fane.ng

“Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS): https://nrc.tps.ng, Lagos-Ibadan Train Service (LITS): https://nrc.gsds.ng,” he said.

He encouraged passengers to verify all booking platforms through the NRC official website: www.nrc.gov.ng, or by contacting NRC customer service centres.

He added: “The management is working closely with relevant security agencies to investigate and bring those behind these scams to justice.

“We remain committed to ensuring the safety and satisfaction of all our esteemed passengers.”

