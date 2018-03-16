NPS sustains health-screening of prison inmates nationwide – CG

The Controller General of Nigerian Prison Service, Jaafaru Ahmed, has directed Heads of Prisons to attach considerable importance to the health screening of Inmates at first reception into the detention facilities.

The Prison boss said that the screening exercise should be conducted for detecting physical and mental problems and drug abuse.

Ja’afaru gave the directive at one day training program of the Nigerian Prisons Service and International Community of Red Cross Partnership for Prisons Health Personnel on Updated Medical Screening form in Port Harcourt on Thursday 15th March 2018.

Jaafaru, who spoke through the Controller of Prisons, OT Tinuoye said: “The Health screening form training is an important strategic, service delivery process that has the potential to protect inmates rights from when they are admitted into Prisons, all the way through their sentence period”.

He pointed out that it is a global best practice to conduct health screening on inmates as soon as the individual is admitted into the facility.

Apart from the routine health screening, the NPS encouraged supports from Non-governmental Organisations and health organisations to screen inmates for skin diseases, respiratory tract infections, eye disease, malaria endemic, HIV and tuberculosis, among others.

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Addisalem T. Gulilat, ICRC Head of Sub Delegation told the participants on the benefit of administration of Updated Medical Screening as obtainable in the international Community to Inmates on admission and prior to discharge as part of Prison record.

CP Mohammed Abubakar Gombe, ACG Public Health (Covering Duty), Chairman NPS – ICRC Health in Detention working group, led the team and took the closing remark from the CGPS.

Also in the facilitating team are DCP Raymond Jatau, in charge Water and Sewage Unit and Focal person, NPS -ICRC Partnership and Ally Agakwu (SP) Water and Sewage Unit, NHQ, Abuja.