NPL: Sunshine Stars defeat Kano Pillars in season opener

Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure on Saturday defeated Kano Pillars Football Club 1-0 in Match Day 1 of the Nigeria Premier League.

The match, played at the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure, had Sunshine Stars scoring the first goal of the season.

It was scored by Oge Emmanuel in the 8th minute to put the home team ahead.

Sunshine Stars Head Coach, Edith Agoye, in a post match interview described his side’s performance against Pillars as highly technical.

Agoye said Sunshine Stars showed that the team could measure up with any team in the league.

“We are very happy that we scored a very good goal against Pillars, we created so many scoring chances, and our opponents were unable to have any clear chances against us,” he said.

Agoye said his team would go back to the training ground to improve on their goal scoring ability.

He said that the win was massive for his side being the first match of the season.

The Head Coach of Kano Pillars, Abdul Maikaba, said his team would go back to the drawing board to return to winning ways.