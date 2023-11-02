NPL: Remo Stars lead table after whipping Shooting Stars

Remo Stars Football Club of Ikenne on Wednesday shot to the top of the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier League table with a comprehensive whipping of the Shooting Stars FC.

In the Match Day 6 fixture at Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne, they were clinical in annihilating the Oluyole Warriors.

They were two goals up by half-time.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the game’s opening moments were marked by a little exchange of scoring chances which were not utilised as a result of poor finishing.

But Remo Stars soon made their doggedness count when they scored in the 22nd minute through Ahmed Akinyele, who utilised Sodiq Ismail’s assist.

The Shooting Stars did fight back, with young midfielder Abdullahi Lawal shooting a few inches wide from about 20 metres out after a pass from Joshua Akpan in the 37th minute.

But it was the hosts that went on to register their name on the scoreboard three minutes later, when Sikiru Alimi converted a penalty kick to double their lead.

The visiting side redoubled their efforts in the second half, injecting fresh legs in Gideon Monday and Douglas Archiv who replaced team captain Taofeek Malomo and Oke Kayode respectively.

However, their finishing kept on letting them down as the hosts stood resolute when on the back foot.

Alimi went on to make it a brace for himself and extend his side’s lead with their third goal in the 64th minute.

The hosts only needed to wind down the clock thereafter as Shooting Stars continued to search for a goal in the three matches they have played away from home.

NAN reports that the result took Remo Stars to 12 points from four wins and one loss in five matches, with a +4 goals difference.

As for the Shooting Stars, it is their second loss in three away outings, conceding five goals and scoring none.

It made it 10 points from three wins, one draw and two losses from six games, scoring a total of seven goals and conceding eight.