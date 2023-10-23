NPL: Rangers take point off Kwara United

Rangers International FC of Enugu on Sunday forced Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin to a 1-1 draw.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that it was a Match Day 4 encounter of the 2023-2024 Nigeria Premier League.

It was played at the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin.

After picking up a point against Rivers United in Port Harcourt on Match Day 3, Kwara United hoped for a second win at home, but started on a shaky note, and conceded an early goal.

The visitors capitalised on Kwara United’s slow start to the game as Kazeem Ogunleye slotted home the opening goal from a free kick in front of Kwara United’s box in the 33rd minute.

The goal seemed to have woken up Kwara United from their slumber as they increased their incursion into Rangers vital area, with goalkeeper Japhet Opubo looking good in goal, but under serious pressure.

An early substitution in the second half for Kwara United, with the introduction of Ayo Adejubu for Afeez Musa, increased the tempo of the game, with the homers firing from all cylinders, forcing goalkeeper Opubo to consistent dangerous saves and sustaining injuries as he does.

Kwara United equalised in the 56th minute through Alao Mohammed, who was later picked as the Man of the Match, as he curved home a through pass from Captain Kabir Balogun from a free kick.

Kwara United equally introduced Godwin Oshagbemi in place of Ikenna Offor and Emmanuel Ogbole in place of Sadeeq Yusuf as they intensified the search for the winning goal, which Rangers defended successfully.

Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu, who was surprised by the display of Kwara United, especially in the second half, said the one point they got in the match was like a win.

Ilechukwu said: “I don’t know that Kwara United is as good as this.

“Their first half wasn’t good, and we failed to capitalise on that.

“They came out good in the second half, and to me, the draw we got here was like a win.”

But for Coach Kabir Dogo of Kwara United, Rangers were very lucky to get a draw, adding that they didn’t deserve it.

Dogo said: “Rangers were very lucky to get the draw.

“They didn’t deserve it.

“That’s football for you.

“My team is improving game by game.

“They are a bunch of young players.

“And with patience, they will keep improving.”

Kwara United so far have five points from four matches and will play away to Bayelsa United FC in the Match Day 5 encounter in continuation of the season.