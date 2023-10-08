NPL: Kano Pillars secure slim win over Katsina United

Kano Pillars Football Club on Saturday defeated visiting Katsina United 1-0 in the Match Day 2 of the Nigeria Premier League.

They shrugged off their last week away loss to Sunshine of Akure to occupy the driver’s seat in the 27th minute of the game.

That was when Mustafa Ibrahim found the opponent’s net in front of their home crowd at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Though the visiting Katsina side upped their game and tried to pull an equaliser, their forays were foiled by the back line of the home side.

Speaking during a post match interview, Coach Abdu Maikaba of Kano Pillars commended his players, whom he said played to instruction.

Maikaba described the outcome of the match as rewarding after losing their away game 1-0.

He said the win was massive for his young side being the second match of the season.

“My team will continue to improve and work for victory against Abia Warriors on Wednesday,” he said.

The Head Coach of Katsina United, Tope Bulus, said his team would go back to the drawing board to return to winning ways.

Bulus also commended his team for the fighting spirit.