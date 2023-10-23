NPL: Kano Pillars beat visiting Rivers United

Kano Pillars Football Club on Sunday defeated visiting Rivers United FC 1-0 in a Match Day 4 fixture of the ongoing 2023/2024 Nigeria Football League.

The match, played at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, was watched by a large number of spectators as usual.

Kano Pillars captain, Rabiu Ali, scored the lone goal of the fixture in the game’s added time for the home side to earn the available three points.

Speaking shortly after the game, Rivers United coach, Stanley Eguma, said his team played well even as they failed to take the three points.

Eguma said: “It was a good match, and we did our best.

“But Kano Pillars had the day, especially when we got the red card and the home team took control of the game to score.”

He also commended his team for their fighting spirit.

The Head Coach of Kano Pillars, Abdu Maikaba, on his part also praised his team.

Kano Pillars now have six points from four matches and are playing their next game against Rangers International of Enugu.