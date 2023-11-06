NPL: Goals rain as 3SC whip Tornadoes + All Match Day 7 results

Shooting Stars Football Club of Ibadan on Sunday whipped visiting Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna 4-1 in their 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier League Match Day 7 fixture.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the hosts braced up to the task at hand from the opening minute.

They scored through Ayobami Adekunle in the 17th minute.

With the Lekan Salami Stadium crowd now expecting more goals, the hosts went out in search of more.

But they were kept at bay by goalkeeper E. Enaholo, who kept on pushing the hosts back with smart saves.

However, with the heavens opening up, the tide of the game soon changed.

Host goalkeeper Chinedu Anozie gifted the visitors the equaliser when he spilled a shot for Ernest Okakwe to score in the 35th minute.

Shooting Stars braced up to the challenge as they resumed the second half, and few seconds in, Ayodele Bamidele restored their lead.

Gbolagade Adelowo soon extended their lead, scoring in the 64th minute, while substitute Kareem Ayinde made it 4-1 in the 87th minute.

NAN reports that the result took Shooting Stars to the second position on the 2023/2024 NPFL table with 13 points from seven matches.

They have four wins, one draw and two losses, and have scored 11 goals and conceded nine goals.

Match Day 7 results in 2023/2024 NPFL

Shooting Stars FC 4-1 Niger Tornadoes FC

Abia Warriors FC 2-1 Katsina United FC

Rangers International FC 2-0 Heartland FC

Akwa United FC 0-0 Plateau United FC

Bendel Insurance FC 1-0 Remo Stars FC

Rivers United FC 1-1 Sunshine Stars FC

Gombe United FC 0-3 Doma United FC

Enyimba International FC 1-0 Kwara United FC

The following match are to be played on Monday :

Bayelsa United FC vs Lobi Stars FC

Sporting Lagos FC vs Kano Pillars FC

NAN.