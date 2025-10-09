NPHCDA launches integrated vaccine campaign in Abuja

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has launched its Integrated Vaccine Campaign at Aleyita Primary Health Centre and LEA Primary School, Abuja.

The campaign, targeting children aged 0 to 14 years, integrates several key health interventions aimed at protecting children from preventable diseases, combining routine immunisation with targeted treatments against deadly and common childhood illnesses.

Dr Muyi Aina, Executive Director and CEO of NPHCDA, on Thursday, said that the integrated approach would reach more children, reduce missed vaccinations, and improve child health outcomes nationwide.

Aina explained that the campaign included routine immunisation (0–23 months), measles-rubella vaccination (9 months–14 years), and polio vaccination (0–59 months) as part of its expanded health package.

He said the campaign would also provide HPV vaccination for nine-year-old girls, treatment for Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), and seasonal malaria chemoprevention, offering a broader, integrated healthcare intervention.

“All vaccines and services offered under the campaign are safe, effective, and completely free.”

Aina urged caregivers to vaccinate their children for a healthier and more secure future.

“Phase 1 of the campaign runs from Oct. 6 to 15, 2025, in 19 northern states and Oyo. Phase 2 will cover southern states from January to February 2026.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) noted that the campaign is supported by global partners, including World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, and Gavi, working together to strengthen immunisation and child health across the country.

NAN reports that First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu (CON) described the initiative as a bold and necessary step toward protecting Nigerian children’s health and future.

“This flag-off reflects our national resolve to say no more to diseases that steal our children’s future. It’s a step forward in building a healthier, safer Nigeria,” she said.

The First Lady noted that the vaccine campaign added to ongoing efforts against polio, tuberculosis, HPV, and other diseases, offering protection against two additional deadly infections in the new phase.

She added that the campaign supported President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aimed to ensure that every child was healthy from birth and that no mother died while giving life