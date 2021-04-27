The National Primary Health Care Development Agency has said the first batches of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine received will expire on June 28 and July 9.

The agency disclosed that Nigeria was yet to take delivery of the 300,000 donated vaccine from MTN.

The Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, made the disclosure on Monday in Abuja at the national briefing of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19.

Shuaib said: “The batches of AstraZeneca we received have expiring dates of June 28 and July 9th.

“On that of MTN vaccines, we have not taken delivery of any MTN vaccines in Nigeria.”

He also said there would be delay in the arrival of the second batch of the vaccines which might also affect and impact the remaining phases of the vaccination campaign.

Shuaibu said: “The vaccination against COVID-19 is currently ongoing in all states of the Federation.

“Our collaboration with health officials and other stakeholders at the National, State, LGA and community levels in the vaccination has yielded substantial results.

“As at 26 April, 2021, 1,173, 869 Nigerians, representing 58.3 per cent of the eligible persons targeted in this current phase, have received their first dose of the Astrazeneca vaccine.

“Notwithstanding the above successes, we are aware of the global scarcity of COVID-19 vaccines due to high demand, especially in countries where the vaccines are being produced.

“We, therefore, anticipate a delay in vaccine supply to Nigeria, which may also affect and impact the remaining phases of the vaccination campaign.

“However, in response to the anticipated delay, the Federal Government has rationalised the vaccination by preserving 50 per cent of available doses of the vaccine for administration of the second doses.

“Each State of the Federation, including FCT, are currently administering only 50 per cent of their allocated doses of vaccines.

“The remaining 50 per cent will be administered to clients who had earlier received the first dose and this would be scheduled between eight to 12 weeks from the date of their first dose.

“Data from this exercise are being uploaded and updated by States on the Electronic Management Platform.”

Shuaib added that to further strengthen vaccine security and accountability, the agency deepened its collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He said: “Our partnership in this regard is also aimed at further curbing cases of vaccine mismanagement and other anticipated sharp practices at the vaccination sites.”

The ED said the agency had taken delivery of 2,250 tablets as donation from CACOVID to help health facilities with the registration and making it less cumbersome for data capture in our electronic data register.

Shuaib said: “We, therefore, encourage all eligible residents of Nigeria to continue to register for vaccination through the NPHCDA website, and we guarantee that every registered person will be scheduled and vaccinated in the coming phases of the exercise accordingly.”